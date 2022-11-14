By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The International Labour Organisation, ILO, has appointed the President, National Industrial Court of Nigeria, NICN, His Lordship, Honourable Justice Benedict Kanyip, as a member of the Committee of Experts in the Application of Conventions and Recommendations, CEACR.

Some legal luminaries have contended that the appointment of Justice Kanyip by the ILO to serve in CEACR was another testimony that Labour Jurisprudence in Nigeria under his (Kanyip) leadership is on a match for greatness.

They said “as the head of the nation’s Labour Court, Justice Kanyip’s selfless contributions and erudition to labour jurisprudence and national development are exceptional and have been aptly recognized by this appointment.”

The Appointments into CEAR they noted were not on political recommendation by national governments but based on the reputation of the candidate, as a legal expert on a world scale, independent-mindedness, impartiality in judicial decision-making, and high moral character and zenith erudition on the labour laws and justice delivery.

Recall that since its existence 96 years ago, the ILO Committee of Experts has had persons from Nigeria including a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Sir Adetokunbo Ademola who served as Chairman of the Committee between 1976 to 1986.

The leadership of Justice Kanyip has help to reduce industrial dispute and has also resolved as quickly as possible most of the industrial disharmony between employers and employee.

The intervention of the Nigeria’s Industrial Court has helped academic activities to resume in public universities after the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU shut down the universities as a result of the alleged inability of government to attend to their demands.

