By Obas Esiedesa and Ezra Ukanwa

AS part of efforts to ensure contract transparency, cultural values and environmental rights of the Original Inhabitants of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, a non-governmental organisation, Centre for Transparency Advocacy, CTA, has called for strict adoption of Community Development Agreements, CDA, with mining companies.

The Executive Director, CTA, Faith Nwadishi, who spoke at a town hall meeting on CDA, in Abuja, said the call came on the heels of numerous cases of illegal mining which, in many cases, has devastated the culture, and environmental state of the original inhabitants of Abuja.

The meeting was also to launch a scoping study which was supported by MacArthur Foundation through the Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education, CHRICED, is to help the communities, mining companies and the government to further understand the challenges associated with mining and how the communities will benefit from the natural resources on their soil.

According to her, the issues of responsible mining and community beneficiation from Community Development Agreements have remained a challenge and sometimes tussle between communities and mining companies in the FCT.

“The damaging effects of mining, especially quarrying by some companies have left communities devastated, means of livelihood destroyed, cultural sites desecrated, and the people dejected.

“The Centre for Transparency Advocacy on this project supported by MacArthur Foundation through the Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) is advocating for contract transparency using the Community Development Agreements (CDA) to promote the cultural values and environmental rights of the Original Inhabitants of FCT.

“Nigeria being an Extractives Industry Transparency Initiative (EITI) implementing country through NEITI made commitments to implementing contract transparency in the extractives sector and is the chair of the global committee on contract transparency”, she added.

She, therefore, reaffirmed commitments towards amplifying the voices of the Original Inhabitants of Abuja demanding for best environmental practices by mining companies in line with the project objectives 2 and 3;

“Improved level of responsiveness of government institutions and actors to address the injustices arising from extractive mining through advocacy for mining contract transparency. Improved basic service delivery and accountability for the benefit of Original Inhabitant”, she said.

On his part, the Executive Director of CHRICED Comrade Dr. Ibrahim Zikirullahi, who was represented by the Assistant Communication Officer, Jaafar Abubakar, while calling on the Federal Government to redouble its efforts in addressing issues affecting original inhabitants, reiterated its commitments to supporting the Abuja indigenes.

“Here at CHRICED, we reiterate our commitment to supporting not just our partners, but also the original inhabitants who have been marginalized, decades of forgotten promises, decades of broken community development agreements. Moving forward, it is our charge duty to continue to engage the government; to continue to engage relevant agencies to make sure that the FCT original inhabitants receive justice”, he said.

Similarly, the president, Women in Mining, Janet Adeyemi, said that FCT indigenes have been greatly sidelined, calling on the Federal government, stakeholders, including Civil Societies to jointly build-up the capacity of the inhabitants.

Bemoaning the current condition of Abuja indigenes, a youth president, Awoyi Bwari, who represented the Chief of Bwari, Tazo Esu Bwari, said for lengthy years, the indigenes of Abuja have been greatly relegated. He, therefore, called on the Federal Government to address their plights.

