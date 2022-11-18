By Peter Duru, Makurdi

They had turned the numerous highways in the state into their money-making haven. They operated with impunity by erecting illegal checkpoints, which they used to fleece thousands of traders who ply the roads to buy or sell farm fresh fruits, vegetables, and other cash crops. They blocked the highways until the illegal fees imposed by them were fully paid by road users.

However, while the payers believed that the cash they parted with was remitted to the Benue State Government through the Benue Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, such cash is diverted with impunity by the criminals, who simply bolt away at the end of each illegal operation.

Their illicit practise has shut the state out of the huge revenue it ought to have generated given the large number of vehicles that move in and out of the state daily, taking with them huge quantities of farm produce such as fruits and vegetables, yam tubers, cassava, bananas, and plantains.

Worried by the threat that activities of these gangs pose to the economic wellbeing of the state, the Executive Chairman of the Benue Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, Mrs. Mimi Adzape-Orubibi, working closely with the Benue State government, has taken action against the criminal gangs.

The governor had, a few months back, while signing into law the amended Benue Internal Revenue Administration law, warned that anyone caught operating illegal revenue collection checkpoints in the state would be treated as an armed robber.

He said, “I have always said that I would not surrender Benue State to criminals.

So those who have made it their business to mount illegal checkpoints to collect illegal taxes from business people that come to Benue to do business must be prepared to face the wrath of the law because they would be treated like armed robbers.”

And to track down the gangs, the BIRS also intensified its patrol and surveillance of major roads and communities across the state, where the syndicate operates daily with impunity.

Some of the arrested suspects

Like the BIRS chairman who leads nocturnal patrols of several locations across the state when the gangs operate, the governor also had cause to confront some of the gang members along the busy Makurdi-Gboko road while actively extorting truck drivers and traders after barricading the highway. The governor also had reasons to summon the traditional rulers of the communities where these gangs established their bases.

During one of the meetings, the governor threatened to fire any traditional ruler who was indicted for erecting illegal roadblocks in the state for the purpose of collecting taxes. He noted that the traditional rulers would be failing in their responsibilities if they allowed their domains to be havens for the economic saboteurs who were lining their pockets with the commonwealth of the people through illegal taxes.

He said that his administration would continue to take proactive measures against illegal tax operators adding that the illegal checkpoints mounted by the gangs had negatively affected markets in parts of the state and the state’s revenue generation.

The governor urged the people to support the BIRS and the state government in their quest to stem activities of the illegal task operators in the state.

With the charge and support of the governor, the BIRS further intensified its onslaught on the economic saboteurs, which has yielded positive results with the arrest and arraignment of over 100 operators of illegal tax collection points across the state.

Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi in a statement to mark her one year in office, disclosed that more arrests were being made to ensure that the criminal elements harassing traders and businessmen and women on Benue highways were brought to justice.

She assured that the onslaught on the illegal tax syndicate would be sustained in order to effectively stem the menace of multiple taxation in the state, stressing: “These people are economic saboteurs, and we are taking the fight to them. We will chase them to their holes and continue to arrest and prosecute them. It is a task that must be done because we will not surrender our responsibilities of generating revenue for the state to criminal gangs who are feeding fat on the revenue of the state.”

