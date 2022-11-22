John Alechenu

Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to wipe out Boko Haram and help businessmen revive and expand their businesses in order jump start the economy, if elected President in 2023.

Atiku made the promise while addressing a crowd of party supporters at PDP presidential campaign in Gombe, Gombe State, yesterday.“Atiku, who spoke mostly in Hausa, said: “What I want to pledge here in Gombe is to ensure that we give businesses the support to set-up industries that will give youths, both males and females, jobs.

“ Recall it was the PDP that built the Dakin-Kowa Dam to provide electricity to the North-east and give farmers the opportunity to farm. I will create wealth and jobs in Gombe State, if you give me the mandate.

“I promise you that if you elect me, what we have started I will ensure electricity that will be provided from Dakin-Kowa Dam will be sufficient for the entire North-East.

“ I will enhance farming so that our farmers will have the opportunity to farm both during raining and dry seasons.

“On his other plans for the North East geo-political zone, Atiku said: “Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, Borno and Yobe are all interconnected; therefore, I will ensure that we build roads to enable smooth trip within these states with ease and ensure that commercial activities thrive.

“I will return peace to the state because without peace, all these pledges that I made cannot be actualized, I will wipe out Boko Haram. Book Haram is nothing.

“We have wiped out Boko Haram in Adamawa, what will stop us from wiping out Boko Haram in Borno or Yobe or anywhere they are in this country. Therefore, give us the mandate.

“When Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa was the Prime Minister, most of you were not born, dont you want another Tafawa Balewa in the North-east?

”This can only be actualised by voting PDP and here I am the one that will give you the opportunity to produce another Tafawa Balewa.”

“Speaking in a similar vein, the Chairman, PDP Presidential Campaign Council and governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, said: “When PDP was in power, how much was a tin of milk? How much is a tin of milk today? When PDP was in power, how much was a bag of rice? How much is a bag of rice today?

‘When PDP was in power, how much was one orange? How much is an orange sold today?

We just want to let the people know that PDP is coming back to make sure that our economy bounces back, to make sure that our naira regains its strength, to make sure you have more milk in your tea.

“Also the Director General of PDP Campaign Council, Aminu Tambuwual, said: “We know that the Wazirin Adamawa is here at home in Gombe and when the PDP gets to power in 2023, Atiku will ensure security, peace in Gombe and Nigeria at large.““We know that Gombe is a commercial center, we shall ensure that wealth is revitalised and bring development, commerce in Gombe and the country at large.““Youths, both male and female, will get jobs in the country, farming will be revitalised and the country as a whole. I know the people of Gombe know this, which is the agenda of his government, if elected.““National Chairman of the PDP, Sen. Iyiochia Ayu, while addressing the crowd, appealed to the people of the state to vote for the party in all elections because it was the only political party which had the capacity to transform Nigeria.

He noted that the party had done it before and was prepared to do it again.

