By Efosa Taiwo

Comedian and actor, Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni has announced his support for the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Adedayo made the announcement via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

Prior to the announcement, there have been speculations on the internet over who Mr Macaroni was pitching his tent with in light of his demonstrated interest in the politics of the nation.

Adedayo, however, via his tweet on Saturday put to bed all rumours as he revealed his preferred choice of presidential candidate for the election is Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

His announcement came as a response to the All Progressives Congress Youth Leader, Dayo Israel who said the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, will be the country’s next president come 2023, whether Nigerians “like it or not.”

The comedian wrote, “I do not and will not campaign for politicians. I cannot force or beg any Nigerian to vote for a particular candidate but come 2023, the person that I will cast my vote for is Peter Obi!! And that is final on this matter!! Enough is Enough!!!”

He added, “The effrontery the APC Youth Leader has to come and tell Nigerians that they do not have a choice in elections? What sort of arrogant stupidity is that? Is this the plan of APC? To force themselves on the people?

“You cannot kill all of us!! The people reject tyranny!!!”

The Youth Leader of APC telling Nigerians that they do not have a choice in the 2023 Elections! Are we still in a democracy?? Are you telling us that you will use force to decide the Elections?

Well, I have a choice and I will Vote Peter Obi come 2023!! Enough of the Threats!! https://t.co/EWCst5X474 — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) November 5, 2022

