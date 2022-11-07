Bola Tinubu

Wole Mosadomi

Minna- All Progressives Congress, (APC) presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu has promised to turn around the agricultural sector in the country if voted into power in 2023.

The candidate who made this disclosure during a town hall meeting with farmers and the Northern Agro Commodity Groups held at Idris Legbo Kutigi Conference Hall, Minna, Niger state yesterday added that this would be actualised through the provision of modern farm implements at subsidized rates to the farmers across the country.

Tinubu said agriculture has been noted as the hope and only way to the prosperity of farmers and the Nigerian economy hence the need to prioritize the sector for easy access to agricultural facilities and improve the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The former Lagos state promised that under his leadership, National Agricultural Commodity Directorate will be established to ensure the success of his agricultural policy aimed at enhancing food security and export.

According to him, “Commodity exchange will begin immediately I become President and every resources to protect the farmers and their produces will be provided.

“Be assured that you will have the necessary protection in the market and farms. That is why we promise you that commodity exchange will start immediately if you elect me as President of Nigeria. Be assured farmers that the protection is here and the help has arrived. The future is assured. We promise that the resources to protect your farming produce will be made available for you without you asking for it.”

Tinubu stated that the Bank of Agriculture will be rebuilt and restructured to attend to farmers on a priority basis while pledging to ensure that the effect of climate change is mitigated.

“We will stop destroying our export potential to create value. We will work to give you the exportable items that will help you produce in a manner that other people will want to buy your produce and not reject them.

“We promise you that nothing you produce will be destroyed again. We will mitigate the effect of climate change and floods. I sympathise with all of you affected by flood throughout the country,” he remarked.

The presidential candidate promised to set up Agricultural and Commodities Directorate in the APC Presidential Campaign Council which he said will be chaired by Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu adding that the Directorate would be focused on orientating the rural Nigeria farmers, Agro processors, food/feed industries among others.

Various agricultural groups endorsed Asiwaju/Shettima Presidency expressing their hope that Tinubu would take them out of poverty and improve farming practices across the country.

The National President of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Architect Kabir Ibrahim while endorsing the Candidate said, “All the farmers in Nigeria have thrown their weight behind the Presidency of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima.

According to him, “We, as farmers, endorse the candidacy of Tinubu. The average farmer in Nigeria should do agriculture as a business, we should go to our farms without fear but we have many factors preventing us from doing what we know how to do best.

“President Buhari has done his best but we ask this incoming government to do more. We ask that you appoint people who know how to do agriculture in your cabinet and to this end, all the farmers in the country endorse your candidature and we know you will do what you say you will do for us,” he declared.

Similarly, the President of Miyetti Allah, Abdullahi Bodejo called on Tinubu to look into the numerous problems affecting the Herders across the country.

“Our contribution to the economic survival of Nigeria is enormous and we, therefore, need a solution to insecurity, relief assistance, education, livestock development, federal and state budgetary provisions, national livestock transformation programme and end to ethnic profiling and media bias,” he declared.

Niger state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello in his welcome address said the Forum is a testimony that Northern Nigeria and indeed Niger state is the undisputed food lifeline of Nigeria.

He said over the years, his administration has continued to support the development of agriculture in crop, livestock and fisheries production.

“In Niger state, we have reactivated some out of the 19 moribund irrigation schemes in the state as well the rehabilitation of over 300km rural access roads through the implementation of the Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP II) programme.

“The state has attracted five International Investors for the production Diary and other associated livestock products and over 1,300 hectares of pasture plots have been fully developed and basic facilities provided towards improving Agriculture in the state,” he remarked.

The event was attended by the National Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, Director General of the presidential campaign council, Simon Lalong, Kebbi state Governor Atiku Bagudu Vice Presidential Candidate of the Party, Kashim Shettima, Niger state, APC Governorship Candidate, Umar Bago and a host of Party stalwarts.

