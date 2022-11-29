By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, said he would soon reveal to Rivers State people his choice presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking during the inauguration of Rukpokwu-Rumuapu-Izo-Ogbodo Igwuruta Link Road at Rumuapu, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, he expressed hope that the people will vote whoever he chooses.

Wike said: “I will tell you where we will vote. These ones (governorship, senatorial, reps and state assemblies candidates) I mentioned, make sure you come and vote for them.

Read Also:

“Very soon, we’ll meet in our houses and take decision where we are going to.

“You will work for a party that has come to your aid, a party that has brought dividends of democracy.

“If the people of Rukpokwu are not happy, will they be here? Governance is all about the happiness of the people.

“When the people are happy, we are happy. So, if I come here to address you everybody will listen to me.”

On security in Rivers, the governor said, “Yesterday (Monday), the Inspector General of Police came and we commissioned the Intelligence and Surveillance Centre.

“I tell all who may be thinking of kidnapping, the time is over.

“As it is now, in that Intelligence Centre, we will be watching you on screen. Anywhere you are on the road we are seeing you.

“That period is over when you think you will commit a crime and runaway.”

RELATED NEWS