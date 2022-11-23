John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to replicate the policy of gender balance in the appointment of women into sensitive cabinet positions.

He renewed his pledge for an all inclusive government if elected come February, 2023.

Atiku said this during the inauguration of the PDP Women Campaign Council, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

According to him, women have proven themselves as less corrupt and more committed to the democratic process because female voters are known to out number the male folk in successive elections.

He recalled a trip he undertook to Sweden while in office as Vice President of Nigeria.

The PDP candidate said, “ Women are the most loyal party members that was why in PDP we went to create length to make sure that we encourage women and we support women to participate actively in our democratic process and nation building.

“When I was vice-president, I travelled to a country in Europe called Sweden. The Head of government was a woman, Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs was a woman, the Minister of Finance was a woman, the Minister of Education was a woman.

“When I looked at my delegation, it was all men and I was embarrassed. I then committed myself to making sure that as long as I remain in politics, I will promote the advancement of women.

“Therefore, we had no hesitations whatsoever in between 1999 and 2015 to make sure at the very minimal we complied with the Beijin Declaration.”

He also said he was inspired by the Rwandan example where women were playing key roles in government .

The candidate promised women that they would get at least 35 percent of cabinet positions when he is sworn in as President.

Atiku further promised to pick from among the very best of the nation’s brains to form his cabinet as the administration he intends to head will reflect federal character in line with the constitution.

In his address, National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, described women as the bedrock of democracy.

He said, “I always wonder at the capacity of a woman to not only work hard but to be resilient and to do so many things in one day.

“I think if a man works for eight hours a day, woman works 16 hours a day. The management skill a woman is second to none. I believe that without a woman, there can be no nation.

“That is why it is said that if you educate a woman, you educate a nation. If you empower a woman, you are empowering a nation.

“In this political party we give special place to women, recognizing them as partners in progress, realizing that if you have women on your size, the party will be a big and gigantic family.

“Apart from saying that women who contest should not pay for form, that is affirmative action for women, we also went out of the way in the first 16 years of this party when we were in government, to ensure that women were reasonably represented in government.

“I’m happy to reveal to you that the driving force of that policy is my brother (Atiku) who is going to be the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“When he was the vice president of this country, I know exactly what he did in promoting woman. Some of them he single handedly headhunted because of their capacity and brought them into government.

“Many have become recognized not only nationally but internationally.

“I believe that with the support you are giving the party, when he becomes president next year, not if because we’ve crossed that line.

When he becomes the president next year, he will do even more than 30 or 35%. I believe he is the President that is coming to change this country for the better. “

Ayu stressed that as a political party, the PDP pays special attention to issues affecting women and youths because of the critical roles they play in national development and in deed all spheres of human endeavour.

He described the last seven years under eye All Progressives Congress was the worst in the nation’s history.

Ayu noted that the national currency, the Naira as they worst performing currency in the world. This, he said, was enough reason to vote out the party.

Also speaking during the event, the PDP National Woman Leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, expressed confidence that the council will play its role in ensuring that the PDP returns to power come 2023.

She said, “This Women Campaign Council will serve as the bedrock and biggest chunk of geometric mobilizers of the Nigerian electorate to vote massively for our presidential candidates and for all PDP candidates in every position in Nigeria.

“Let me reassure you that our unalloyed solidarity and commitment towards the success of our great party in the 2023 general elections are unwavering.

“The PDP women are ready, our strategies and approaches are top notch and clear cuts.

“We will campaign and mobilize from every home, family, pooling units, wards, local government, state and even the FCT to garner all the votes that will be needed to make our party coasts home to victory in a landslide manner. “

Speaking in a similar vein, wife of the Presidential candidate, Mrs. Titi Abubakar, urged fellow women to work hard to ensure the PDP returns to power.

She said, “It’s pertinent to note that serious issues bedeviled our nation, such as insecurity, the educational sector, the health sector, infrastructure continue to drive the citizens of this country to see for a new leadership direction and political paths.

“It cannot be much more emphasized that the current leadership of this country has failed massively in delivering these basic dividends of democracy to us.

“As a principal stakeholder in women empowerment and engagement programs in this great country.

“I have invested a strategic sustainable development initiative to ameliorate the sufferings of women or youth, especially those in the rural areas, using the SHE campaign which is an acronym of Security, Health and Education for women, youths and people living with disabilities.”

