The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso on Sunday vowed to revamp the nation’s security architecture through raising the number of personnel of the Nigeria Police and Armed Forces to at least million each.

He made the remarks while answering a question on security (How he would have addressed the issue of Abuja–Kaduna train attack, if he were president) at the first in a series of town hall meetings organised by Centre for Democracy and Development and Arise TV for Nigeria’s 2023 election presidential candidates.

As a former minister of defence, I would have ensured the situation would not even happened.

He explained that the number of Nigeria’s military, and poilice which is respectively above 200,000 will be pushed up to 1million to combat insecurity.

He opined that if this is implemented, there will be a change within a short period of time, and Nigeria will be we able to control its land.

“Therefore, we will take all steps necessary to avoid the incidence in the first place; we will secure our land, we’ll also secure that of our neighbours” He added

