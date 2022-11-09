By Idowu Bankole

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has reiterated his commitment to fight insecurity in Borno state and the entire country if voted into power in the 2023 polls.

He also promised to reduce taxation, revamp the Lake Chad basin to support agricultural farm produce in Borno state.

Atiku was speaking today at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Maiduguri, Borno state, monitored by Vanguard.

The former Nigerian Vice President, who spoke majorly in Hausa told PDP supporters in Maiduguri that the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Garba requested 5 things which include oil exploration, security, water supply, agriculture and education which he told the monarch that if PDP gets elected in 2023, he would ensure the five requests are granted.

He said, “When we arrived Borno, we visited The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Garba, who requested us five things and we have promised that if we get elected as President, we shall fulfill our promises.”

Atiku noted that, “In the Shehu of Borno’s speech, he asked for three to four things and I, in my capacity as Zannah Santa of Borno, I’ve promised that if Nigerians elected me, I’ll do them in Borno by God grace. First, he said he wants us to revive the Chad Basin Authority. When I was working in Borno, it was working fully and provided employment opportunities. Secondly, he asked me to bring back the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

“You can’t achieve anything without peace and I’m promising to restore peace because there’s no reason why there should be security issues in Borno at a time like this,” the PDP candidate noted.

Vanguard had reported that while addressing party faithful and supporters at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, Edo state, Abubakar who thanked the people of Edo State for voting him in 2019, said he would “carry everybody along by devolving power and unify the country if elected because that is why we are being referred to as unifier.

The Chairman of Atiku’s PDP, senator Iyorcha Ayu was absent from the rally. Senator Dino Melaye, who anchored the north vent announced his absence.

Also as expected, the aggrieved G-5 governors of the party were absent.

Dino Melaye at an interview yesterday had declared that the aggrieved G-5 governors are powerless and cannot stop Atiku winning the 2023 presidency.

Earlier the woman leader of PDP, urged Borno women to vote massively for Atiku in the 2023 presidential election.

She said, “ tell your husbands, brothers, sisters, friends and children to vote for Atiku in the election next year.”

