Rabiu Kwankwaso

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has vowed make West African Examination Council, (WAEC), Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and National Examination Council (NECO) free for all Nigerian children.

Kwankwaso stated this on while presenting his manifesto in Abuja on Tuesday.

The NNPP candidate pledged that he would ensure that all entry examinations into tertiary institutions were free for Nigerians.

Kwankwaso said, if elected in 2023, his administration would ensure that parents do not pay a dime as registration fees for the.

The former governor of Kano state said, aside from ensuring free examination forms, he will make policy to ensure that lifespan of JAMB results lasts for four years .

Kwankwaso also pledged to lift 20 million out-of-school children in Nigeria in the next four years.

Kwankwaso noted that examination bodies are not revenue generating agencies and must not operate as such.

He dismissed the idea that examination body will generate income and contribute to the federation accounts

According to the document, “Examination bodies are service agencies that facilitate access to higher education and training for our teaming young population.

“For our administration, no Nigerian child shall be denied the Opportunity to write WAEC, NECO, JAMB, etc., because of their inability to pay exorbitant registration/examination fees. These examinations shall be free and all application forms for admission into Tertiary Education Institutions shall also be free;

“These examination bodies will be adequately funded by the kwankwaso administration.

“The notion that matriculation examination in Nigeria expires after one year will be stopped forthwith. JAMB results under the Kwankwaso government will have a lifespan of four years and TEIs will be required to accept these results for the purposes of admission.”

