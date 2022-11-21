By Efosa Taiwo

Lionel Messi’s doctor, Diego Schwarzstein has said that he would want Argentina to lose all their three group matches in Qatar, and crash out at the group stage.

If Argentina lose all three games at the group stage, they will crash out of the tournament.

Schwarzstein shares a cordial relationship with Messi, and despite knowing that the 35-year-old is gunning for his first FIFA World Cup trophy, he does not want the Argentine star to win it in Qatar.

According to him, the Argentine government would use the World Cup success to cover up for its failure.

As a football fan, I would like Argentina to be champions. As an Argentine citizen, as a human being, I would like them to lose all three games and be eliminated in the first round,” he told The Times.

“Why, I’m convinced that this obscenely populist government that we have here would use the success of Argentina at the World Cup to cover things up,” he said.

