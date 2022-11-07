Dr. Adewole Adebayo

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adebayo Adewole has promised that he will create 30 million jobs through technology if elected president in 2023.

Adebayo made this promise while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

The SDP candidate said he will deploy technologies such as cryptocurrencies and partnerships with companies to create more jobs.

According to Adebayo, his plans to reduce unemployment in the country and reposition Nigeria.

He said, “The way to get the job out is this. I realised that if we are to rely on our public expenditure alone, we cannot create these jobs. What I did was to go to the US Black Chamber of Commerce and the National Chamber of Commerce in the US – people who know me too well and whom I have worked with. I am a board adviser for some of them and I have gone around the world with them on job creation,’” he said during the show.

“I told them, ‘Look, you know we have done these things before in many countries and I have been your adviser and we have done all of these things. In my country, I know the objective conditions that we can create for you to come to Nigeria and we can create jobs.

“We sat down together and we looked at it in various sectors – agro-allied, alternative energy, infrastructure, health, and social services, new technologies such as block chain and crypto technology – we discovered that we can create three million jobs times 10 – 30 million jobs – using 2,000 companies and bringing the production that they are doing into the country.”

