The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has reaffirmed his commitment and advocacy for a free, fair and credible election.

The Governor stated this as Imo State played host to President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) and dignitaries from other parts of the country for the flag-off of the Police Senior Officers conference in the State themed: The Imperative of a Nigerian Police Strategic Plan For A Peaceful Elections.

The Governor commended the Nigerian Police for choosing Imo as their host State and appreciated the President for his support and the efforts of the Police and the sister agencies in the restoration of peace and enabling environment for the National gathering.

Speaking on the theme of the event, Governor Hope Uzodimma suggested that the candidates should be made to shun violence and challenge their differences in the Court.

The Governor appealed to the Federal Government and the private sectors to support the Police Force, especially in their welfare, provision of logistics and equipping them to combat crime as this will motivate them to serve the people better.

President Buhari, in his address, commended the Governor for his effort and love for his people by ensuring the security of their lives and properties. The President also commended the IG of Police, for the interest in achieving a peaceful and violence-free election which informed the signing of the Electoral bill for Nigerians to peacefully choose their leaders.

Speaking earlier, the IG of Police, Usman Alkali Baba commended the Governor for being miles away from his peers. According to the IG, he stated that the Governor supported the Nigerian Police with 10 armoured vehicles while appreciating the support the FG has shown towards tackling insecurity.

He disclosed that the conference is about elections and internet security. He added that they will review the security trends towards stabilizing the security system and ensure a credible electoral process in all parts of the country.

Present at the event were: the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, Minister of State Education, Goodluck Nana Opiah, the Deputy Governor, Professor Placid Njoku, Chief Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu,

Former Inspector-General of Police, Mike Okiro, Speaker House Of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka and members of IMHA.

Eze Imo, HRH Eze E.C Okeke, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, a host of dignitaries and resource persons.

