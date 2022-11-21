Peter Obi and Governor Chukwuma Soludo

By Miftaudeen Raji

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, said he would consult with Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State on lasting solutions that will address Nigeria’s challenges.

Obi made this vow while speaking at a meeting with the Nigerian Guild of Editors in Lagos on Monday.

He said, “He (Soludo) knows, and he has the solution. So I need to consult him to help me.”

The Labour Party candidate also promised to adopt the Bangladesh model of 35% Affirmative Action, noting that he would create an atmosphere where 50 percent of Nigerian women would be included in its National Productivity Programme.

Recall that Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Obi have been in a battle of words over the state of Anambra economy.

Soludo had said the investments Obi left in government are worth close to nothing.

The Anambra governor also said Obi can’t win the 2023 presidential election, noting that there are “two persons/parties seriously contesting for president.”

However, Obi replied that he has done his own part as governor of Anambra, urging Soludo to do his best in the state as a professor of Economics.

