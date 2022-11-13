Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has vowed to build a Nigeria that will work for all the people.

Obi made this vow in a short post on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

The Labour Party presidential candidate, who expressed concern that Nigeria only works a small minority, stressed that the country must work for all its citizens.

Obi noted that Nigerians must be able to dwell securely and safely irrespective of where they live.

He said, “There is Nigeria, But there are no Nigerians. Currently, Nigeria works for a small minority of people; Nigeria must work for ALL Nigerians. Nigerians must be able to dwell securely and in safety wherever they live. This is the first duty of government. This makes security a top priority for me.”

Recall that the Labour Party candidate and his party launched the 2023 campaign in Nasarawa State and then Benue State respectively.

The Labour Party presidential campaign trail was in Edo State on Friday where the party leaders and candidates received a large turnout of supporters.

Following the Edo campaign Obi had tweeted, “What an awesome and OBIdient crowd in Benin. I am deeply humbled by Edo people’s show of love and support.”

While in the Benin-City, Obi visited the Oba of Benin and he was seen with popular cleric, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Also recall that Obi left the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as a presidential aspirant and joined Labour Party to become its substantial flag bearer for the 2023 election has seen his popularity rise to become a top challenger to the more established PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

