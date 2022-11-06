By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate under the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Kola Abiola has vowed to improve on the welfare standard of the men of the Nigeria Armed Forces.

Abiola made this promise while speaking at the Presidential Town Hall Meeting Series organized by Centre for Democractic Development (CDD) in collaboration with Arise TV.

He said, “We nee to address the security architecture. The will is there, we need to ensure implementation and look at the welfare of our armed forces.

“If you meet a bandit leader and he says there’s no difference between you and us, what would you say?

“The trust has been eroded, the common man cannot feel the presence of a government, I’m coming with zeal to change this mindset,” he said.

The PRP presidential candidate stated that Nigerians must vote for their future, adding that “it is not about sentiment.”

Kola Abiola is the first child of late M.K.O Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 annulled presidential election.

Recall that Kola Abiola had earlier in the year, said he wanted to “reset” Nigeria with his party, which is one of the oldest in the country.

He said this while speaking on Arise TV about his candidacy and issues surrounding the 2023 general elections.

He said, “I want to be president because I believe it is time for complete reset of Nigeria. And I did not make any mistake by joining PRP. I did my homework thoroughly before joining the PRP. And I joined it because it is the only party that has no baggage, no problems or legacy issues. It is the only party that can convince the younger generation to get involved in the game, and not just to elect leaders.”

Abiola also said he was not intimidated by other more popular candidates from other political parties, saying he was confident of his chances to win them even in the North.

“The chances of Kola Abiola is a surprise factor. Check the whole northern states, Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa states, I will win those states again for PRP,” he said.

Kola Abiola had emerged the PRP presidential candidate on June 6, after a keenly contested primary election, in which the party’s delegates from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory voted the aspirants from their respective states.

While Abiola got 2,097 votes from across the 36 states including the FCT, his contenders which included Dr Usman Bugaje came second with 813 votes, while Ms Key and Mr Mosugu got 329 and 263 votes to emerge third and fourth, respectively.

