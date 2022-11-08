Abba Gida

…promises bonus, incentives to state revenue collectors if elected

The governorship candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, for Kano state in 2023, Engr. Abba Yusuf, popularly as Abba Gida, has promised to send away all consultants working with the state internal revenue agency if elected the next governor of the state.

Yusuf said this while reacting to questions during an interactive session for governorship candidates organized by Civil Society Organisations in Kano.

He said the current consultants engaged by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration has been faceless and used by the governor to allegedly divert public resources.

According to him, over 40 per cent of the revenue generated is given to the so called consultants.

He said, “It is unfortunate that despite having allegedly over 20 of them (tax consultants), Kano is witnessing extremely low revenue, much lower than Kaduna and Sokoto.”

The NNPPgovernorship candidate stated that he would strengthen the functionality of Kano State Internal Revenue Services (KIRS) through review of relevant tax legislations to meet the global standards.

He said, “Take it from me, we would insha Allah encourage the revenue collectors to effectively harness taxes, we would provide them with bonuses, other incentives and all necessary tools to function effectively.”

He said all payments must be through digital platforms and channel to a single treasury account to block leakages and ensure judicious utilisation of public funds.

Six candidates from NNPP, PRP, ADP, ADC, LP and SDP participated at the interactive session but the candidate of the ruling APC and current deputy governor Nasiru Gawuna and that of PDP Sadiq Aminu Wali were not in attendance.

RELATED NEWS