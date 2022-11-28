By Ezra Ukanwa

Ilaje youths in Ondo state have declared their support for the nomination of Mr. Charles Babatunde Ogunmola as the Executive Director of Project of the Nigeria Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The youths are a coalition of Ilaje Groups which consists of: Ilaje Ayemafuge Frontiers, Ilaje United Voice, Ilaje Peace and Progressive Consolidation Forums, Ilaje/Ese-Odo Development Initiatives, Ilaje Diaspora Forum and other Ilaje groups.

The group made this known in their respective letters, written to the Senate President through the office of the Chairman Senate Committee on NDDC and signed by the National Coordinators of Ilaje United Voice; Ilaje Ayemafuge Frontiers and Ilaje Peace and Progressive Consolidation Forums.

They, therefore, called on the Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan to discontinue all petitions submitted by certain groups who are against their collective interests.

The group in their statement further described the nomination of Mr. Charles Babatunde Ogunmola as a divine assignment to bring about the desired development in Ilaje/Ese-Odo local governments and Ondo State at large.

The statement reads: “We write to declare our unalloyed support for the nomination of Mr. Charles Babatunde Ogunmola as the Executive Director of Project of the NDDC. It has become imperative to support Mr. Ogunmola after we became aware that his mother is from Ilaje local government and acutely aware of his educational background in project management and execution and it will be a thing of regret to go against the nomination of such a project guru of international repute and most importantly, we want to caution the Ilaje people not to allow the slot of the EDP to slip away from Ondo State , for a house divided against itself shall never stand.

“Additionally, we are calling on all Ilaje sons and daughters to embrace peace and desist from any further act of writing petitions and staging protests but rather call Mr. Charles Ogunmola to a roundtable meeting for collective gains of our land.

“Conclusively, we call on Chairman Senate Committee on NDDC and President of the Nigerian Senate to disregard all petitions against Mr. Charles Ogunmola and confirm his nomination as the Executive Director of Project of the NDDC forwith.”

