The CEO of Sckyé hospitals ltd over the weekend was conferred with the award of Living Hero of Health World, Distinguished Health Expert and Humanitarian Services for the year 2022

The prestigious award was conferred on the Convener of YesWeFit Movement and former presidential aspirant by Life Value Awareness & Leadership Secured Initiative, Kubwa Abuja for his outstanding humanitarian services in the health sector.

Speaking at the event which held in Sckyé hospital ltd Akure, the Team President Oladipupo Musibau stated that Dr Ikubese was considered for the prestigious award because of his rare humanitarian services in the health sector, which includes the provision of free antenatal registration, free ultrasound scannings, free blood tests, free urine tests on every antenatal clinic, free drugs, free vaginal deliveries and free Caesarean sections for higher order multiple gestations.

Dr Ikubese is also known to regularly write off hospital bills for indigents and give out cash and material gifts to less privileged patients. He also raises funds for them, using the account details of the beneficiary per time with utmost transparency.

Some of the dignitaries who have been conferred with the Hero Award include, Governor Aminu BELLO Masari the Executive Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Musa Danladi Abubakar, Chief Judge of Katsina State, Alhaji Dahiru Manga Chairman Afdin Group of Company, Alhaji Ibrahim Tanko, Chairman National Association of Freight Forwarder and Senator Lekan Balogun, the Otun Olubadan.

Responding, Dr Ikubese who happens to be the first medical practitioner to have received this award in the entire southern Nigeria thanked the organizers for finding him worthy of the award and pledged to continue to be of benefit to humanity.

The Living Hero Award is registered with the Nigerian Copyright Commission with the registration number LW4100 and is conferred on dignitaries who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of human endeavor.

RELATED NEWS