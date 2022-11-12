By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Governor and PDP candidate for Abia South Senatorial zone, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has vowed to take urgent steps to address the lack of federal presence in the zone when elected Senator in 2023.

He attributed the lack of federal projects and abandonment of federal roads as well as the recent protests and blockage of the Aba –Port Harcourt federal expressway by truck drivers to the lack of effective representation of Abia South zone by the Senator representing the zone,Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Ikpeazu ,who stated this at a town hall meeting with the Abiriba Improvement Union, Aba Branch, in Aba, added that the only way to change the ugly narrative is for the Abia South senatorial district to have a voice that has the capacity to attract federal presence to the zone.

The Governor further assured that he would bring Abia South into the national focus, stressing that time has come for the zone to have a voice at the red chambers to change the narrative.

He noted that the situation made his administration embark on the construction of alternative routes to neighboring states to enable trade and commerce to thrive in the state.

His words; “Show me one federal government presence in Aba or anywhere in Abia South apart from solar light which most of them are not functional. Today, we are battling an issue where some trailer drivers have blocked the Aba –Port Harcourt federal expressway in protest of its deplorable condition. If we have a vibrant representative in Abuja that can rise to the occasion and speak for the people, the story will not be the same. We are not asking the federal government to come and give us palliatives, we are asking them to do our federal roads to enable ease of doing business for our traders.

“I think that time has come for us to take our destinies in our own hands. I have worn the shoes and know where it pinches most. I feel the pulse of the people of Abia South and would tackle their problems squarely at the red chambers. The only way to change the ugly narrative is for the Abia South senatorial district to have a voice that has the capacity to attract federal presence to the zone. My vision is to bring federal presence to the Abia South zone, if elected senator in 2023.”

Ikpeazu traced the development of Aba to the Abiriba people, stressing that they have always contributed to the economic development of the State and described them as resilient, hardworking and courageous.

He disclosed that the remaining part of the Abiriba ring road would soon be completed, adding that he has awarded the contract for the completion of Ugwu Court road in Abiriba as the contractor would be mobilized to commence work before the end of the month.

Commending the contributions of Abiriba people whom he appointed into positions in his administration, Ikpeazu urged Abiriba people to support the PDP governorship candidate, Prof. Uche Ikonne and other PDP candidates in the election.

“I’m relying on my relationship with Abiriba people and other residents of Aba to win his senatorial election. The people of Abiriba have always contributed to the economic development of Abia State, Abiriba people are known for resilience, hardwork and courage. I will keep my promise and covenant with the people of Abiriba. The remaining part of the Abiriba ring road would soon be completed. The contract for the completion of Ugwu Court road in Abiriba has been awarded .The contractor would be mobilized to commence the construction this month. I urge Abiriba people to support all PDP candidates in the election. A vote for Prof. Uche Ikonne is a vote for the Abiriba people.”

In their separate speeches, the President, Abiriba Improvement Union, Chief Nduka Agwu; the Member representing Aba Central State Constituency, Hon. Abraham Oba; his Ohafia North counterpart, Hon. Mandela Obasi; the Chairman, Governing Council Abia State University, ABSU, Uturu, Chief Mba Ukariwo; as well as the President of Abiriba Improvement Union, Aba Branch, Women’s Wing, Mrs. Comfort Abosi,pledged to mobilize Abiriba people for the actualization of Ikpeazu’s senatorial ambition in 2023.

They further thanked the Governor for appointing their sons into positions of authority in the state, Chief John Okiyi Kalu as Commissioner, Chief Mba Ukariwo as the Chairman of the ABSU Governing Council, among others and noted that it is time to reciprocate the love Ikpeazu had shown the people of Abiriba.

The Highlight of the event was the adoption of Ikpeazu as the consensus senatorial candidate for the Abia South zone.

