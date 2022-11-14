The Executive Chairman of Ikosi-Ejinrin Local Council Development Area, Wale Anomo, on Monday, commiserated with Mr. Tayo Ayinde, the Chef of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over the death of his wife, Princess Adedoyin Ayinde.

Mrs Ayinde died on Sunday in Lagos, after a brief illness at the age of 36.

Reacting to the news of the unfortunate incident, Anomo described the news as unfortunate and shocking.

According to the Council boss, the loss of Mrs Ayinde is coming at a time that she is very much needed. “She would have played an important role in the forthcoming general elections, especially in mobilizing the women fold.

He said: “This is indeed a great trial from the unquestionable Lord as she was a dutiful wife, a dependable ally, caring mother, highly humorous and committed to supporting you in all your assignment.

“Her death is indeed painful but we take solace in the fact that she lived a beautiful, impactful and fulfilled life.

“This is to extend my heartfelt condolence to the Chief of Staff to the Executive Governor of Lagos State Mr. Tayo Ayinde, on the demise of his beloved wife.

“On behalf of the good people of Ikosi-Ejinrin Local Council Development Area, I commiserate with you on this irreparable loss.

“I pray that the Almighty Allah console and strengthen you and other members of the family.

“It is also our prayer that the love of Allah enfolds you during this difficult times and may He help you heal with the passage of time. May He free her from the torment of the grave and grant her eternal bliss,” the statement read.

