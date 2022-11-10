The Supervisory Councillor for Environment, Aniocha South LGA, Comr Chidi Ikediashi has called on youths in Delta State to rescue Nigeria from the cluelessness of the APC-led federal government.

Ikediashi made the call while addressing the press at the Delta North PDP campaign in his hometown Ubulu-Okiti, Aniocha South LGA of Delta State.

Comrade Chidi Ikediashi, a humanitarian and a stalwart of the PDP stated that the APC-led federal has inflicted untold hardship on Nigerians most in particular the youths.

He stressed that Nigerians most specifically the youths should see the Atiku/Okowa ticket as their sole hope for redemption and mobilize hugely for their election.

The PDP stalwart similarly appealed to the youths to help the quest of the PDP to Advance Delta State with More meaningful development, opportunities for all, realistic reforms, and enhanced peace and security.

He delivered that the duo of RT. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and Sir Monday Onyeme are geared up for service and appealed to all Deltans to rally around them and massively vote them into office in the interest of the state.

