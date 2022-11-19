The supervisory councilor for environment in Aniocha South local government area of Delta State, Comr. Chidi Ikediashi has poured encomium on the DG, Asaba Capital Development Agency, Hon. Mrs. Joan Onyemaechi and the executive chairman of Aniocha South LGA, Pastor Jude Chukwunwike for being a blessing to residents of Ubulu Uku and Aniocha South in general.

Ikediashi gave the commendation while addressing newsmen in Ubulu-Uku on Saturday after the successful “Sheriff Free Medical Project”, a medical program organized as a way of reaching out to Deltans with medical needs by the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

The supervisory councilor appreciated the duo for their contributions to the success of the project, especially in areas of consultation and distribution of drugs to patients at the Ubulu-Uku Primary Health Center, the venue of the exercise.

He noted that the program allowed some residents of Aniocha south to access free medical treatment.

Comr. Chidi Ikediashi while addressing newsmen emphasized the importance of the program.

He said that the program was very beneficial to the people of Aniocha south, most especially those who struggle to get appropriate medical services due to a lack of finances.

While thanking the initiators and facilitators of the “Sheriff Free Medical Project”, Comr. Ikediashi advised the beneficiaries who received treatments to adhere to the doctor’s prescriptions and advice.

RELATED NEWS