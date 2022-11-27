The President of the Association of Corporate and Marketing Communications Professionals in Banks (ACAMB), Rasheed Bolarinwa has advised the Insurance Industry Consultative Council (IICC) to leverage on mass media to change public orientation and achieve a pre-determined objective of making insurance valuable and acceptable to the general public.

Bolarinwa who made the assertion on Saturday at a two-day media retreat organised by the IICC in Ijebu Ode, Ogun, described mass media as vehicles and instruments for the socio-economic transformation and re-engineering of any society.

He opined that the insurance sector would only take its pride of place as a big contributor to the nation’s economy as it applies in other jurisdictions when all stakeholders in the risk ecosystem are deliberate, consistent and methodological in simplifying the industry.

His words:“There is also a need for a deliberate collaborative campaign for national awareness about the importance of insurance. A dedicated jointly owned media vehicle should be created by all stakeholders to serve as a news agency on insurance content shared with other media hoses.

“Regulatory bodies in the Nigerian insurance industry are expected to partner with the Nigerian media industry towards creating a diverse and inclusive newsroom; that has content development and coverage strategy that build audience trust in the insurance industry and provides for a better representation of different societies.”

“There is no doubt. This moment is the most critical time for a more germane approach to how to communicate the essence of insurance to Nigeria’s huge population if we are truly concerned about achieving measurable and optimal penetration and reasonable acceptance,” he added.

“The mass media are vehicles and instruments for the socio-economic transformation and re-engineering of any society. Especially for a developing nation like ours, the media is required and indeed is fundamental for the penetration of important national agendas.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the IICC, Mr Edwin Igbiti charged the media to support the industry’s growth agenda in order to deepen insurance penetration in the country.

Igbiti, who also described the media as critical to the industry’s growth agenda, called on the members of NAIPE to promote and project the industry’s activities in their reports for the growth of the industry and national economy.

“We recognise the importance of the media In the growth of any industry. We know we cannot achieve our growth agenda without the media. The essence of this gathering is for us as an industry to bring you together to brief you on the activities of the industry and our plans for the future.

