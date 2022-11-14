By Chinonso Alozie

The Former governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha has emerged as the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council in Imo State for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Collins Opuruzor, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri on Monday.

Also, the immediate past State Chairman of the Party, Chief Charles Ezekwem, emerged as the director of the campaign.

This came after thugs had earlier disrupted the inauguration at the party secretariat along Okigwe road in Owerri, last Sunday.

According to PDP, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has ratified the Party’s Presidential Campaign Council and the Presidential Campaign Management Committee for the 2023 Presidential election in the State.

“The ratification was one of the far-reaching decisions reached during the Stakeholders meeting, on Sunday, at the Imo State Secretariat of the Party in Owerri.

“In his opening remarks, the State Chairman of the Party, Engr. Charles Ugwuh, said, “Today begins the journey of the PDP to win the 2023 elections in Imo State. We have received the formal approval of the Presidential Campaign Organization in Abuja through a letter to proceed with the inauguration, and this meeting is to brief you as Stakeholders.”

“In strict compliance with the guidelines set by the Presidential Campaign Organization, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON, emerged as Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council in the State, while the immediate past State Chairman of the Party, Chief Charles Ezekwem, was chosen as Director of the Campaign.

“The Presidential Campaign Management Committee has eleven basic Directorates, as well as the various organs and structures of the Campaign Council designed for the smooth and effective running of the campaigns.”

“Imo PDP expresses satisfaction with the composition of the Presidential Campaign in the State and describes the duo of Ihedioha and Ezekwem as round pegs in round holes. Our Party heartily congratulates them and other Directors and Members of Campaign Directorates on their new roles and notes that the task of PDP recording a landslide victory in Imo at the polls in 2023 is already accomplished.

“This in attendance included former Governor Emeka Ihedioha, representatives of the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, former State Chairman, Chief Charles Ezekwem, Candidates of the Party, members of the Party State Executive Committee, Party Leaders and many others,” he said.

