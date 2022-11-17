From Left: Commissioner of Police , Police College , CP Ayoola Ajala , DIG Johnson Kokumo and Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Abiodun Alabi

By Evelyn Usman

The Inspector General of Police Usman Baba, yesterday in Lagos , handed down a warning to Community Policing Officers , CPOs to desist from destabilizing the implementation process and gains of the Community Policing initiative of the Federal Government.

He threathened that the Nigeria Police Force leadership would not hesitate to deal with any CPO who failed to operate within the limits of their priviledges, advising rather, that their actions should be driven by patriotism and genuine passion for community peace, safety, and security.

He handed down the warning at a workshop for stakeholders of Community Policing in the South West zone, held at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos.

IGP Baba who was represented by the the Deputy Inspector General of Police , Federal Criminal Investigations Department , FCID / DiG South West zone, DIG Johnson Kokumo, clarified that Community Policing Officers CPOs were not regular police operatives.

He explained that they were recruited under the Supernumerary Police provisions of the Nigeria Police Act and were expected to voluntarily serve their local communities by complementing the Nigeria Police in guaranteeing community safety.

The clarification according to him, “is vital as we have of recent recorded incidences in which such Community Policing Officers misconstrued their status, and the limitations of their authorities and functions to embarrass the Federal Government and the Force by advancing unjustifiable requests or behaving in unruly manner.

” While the brains behind such misconducts were promptly identified and dealt with in line with the ethical standards that they are bound by, I consider it essential that I utilize this forum to sound a note of warning to Community Policing Officers to appreciate that their actions should be driven by patriotism and genuine passion for community peace, safety, and security. They should also continue to operate within the limits of their privileges as the Force leadership will continue to isolate and firmly deal with any of them that attempts to destabilise the implementation process and gains of the Community Policing initiative of the Federal Government”.

The Police boss explained that the workshop which was being organized across the six geopolitical zones of the country, was designed to deepen the implementation of the Community Policing Model , following its approval and adoption by the Federal Government in year 2020, as the internal security strategy of the country.

He noted that since the commencement of the phased implementation of the Community Policing Project in Nigeria, lots of grounds which included recruitment, training, kitting, and deployment of CPOs across the country as well as the basic training of strategic actors and stakeholders in the community policing implementation process, had been covered.

He stated that: “As a nation, and for us as the lead law enforcement agency in Nigeria, Community Policing is undoubtedly the way to go in the drive to effectively address the complex and challenging dynamics of crime, and mitigate the challenges associated with our current and emerging internal security realities. I am, therefore, excited to note that the Community Policing strategy, as approved by the Federal Government, is gradually taking root in Nigeria and is being warmly embraced by our most strategic partners, the Nigerian people”.

Though he said the initiative was cost-effective and an all-society approach to management of fear of crime and security threats , he was however quick to add that it also “strengthens the bond between the Police institution and the citizens in confronting the common enemies who are the criminal elements existing within us, and who are bent on altering our values for peace, safety and security. It is in cognizance of the potency of this approach to law enforcement that the Federal Government adopted the Model and provided funds for its implementation.

“The expected outcomes of this workshop, therefore, are for the Community Policing Officers to be sufficiently exposed to quality knowledge on the community policing strategy with a view to acquiring the right leadership frame that will further deepen the implementation of the initiative at local levels across the country.

“Towards this end, in the course of this workshop, participants will be appropriately guided about the roles assigned to them in the community policing project and shall be responsible for cascading information regarding the strategy to other police officers in their respective areas of responsibilities”, the Police boss stated.

