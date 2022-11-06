By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

In a bid to galvanize development for Ile-Ife, sons, and daughters of the ancient town will next week unveil ‘Vision 2050’ for the community.

Speaking with newsmen in Ile-Ife at the weekend, the General Manager / Editor-in-Chief, Vanguard Newspapers, who is the Chairman of Ife Day 2022 Media Committee, Mr Gbenga Adefaye, said the Vision was to drive Ife Development Template.

Represented by the Chairman, Ife Day 2022, Dr Yomi Layinka, Adefaye said the celebration coincides with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s seventh coronation anniversary, hence, effort was on to project the monarch’s peace development agenda.

“This year’s Ife Day is a double bill event. It marks the seventh coronation anniversary of Ooni Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi as the 51st Ooni of Ife. It will also feature the public presentation of IFEVISION 2050, the roadmap for the implementation of the Ife Development Agenda”, he stated.

“Other activities have been arranged to accentuate these objectives. For instance, this 7th coronation anniversary will enable the people of Ife and their friends across the world to appreciate the agenda of peace and development enunciated by the Oonirisa on his ascension to the Throne seven years ago. Despite unwarranted provocations from various quarters and agitation by many who still feel aggrieved over land matters, Kabiyesi Ogunwusi has walked his talk as the ambassador of peace by seeking cooperation and encouraging harmonization not only among people of Yoruba descent but between peoples of various cultures and nationalities.

“The second objective for IfeDay 2022 is the Unveiling of the IfeVision 2050. This is a critical phase of our renewed efforts to harness the potential of our environment for communal progress. As a part of that agenda, the IDB in 2020, passed a resolution to hold a workshop to explore the strategy of IfeVision 2030.

In October and November 2021, this series of workshops enabled us to develop our 30-year Urban Renewal Development plan leveraging the four pillars of agriculture, mining, tourism and technology. For an example, there is an Agro-Allied Industrial Park being planned with national and multilateral development partners to be sited in Ifeland.

“When fully completed, the industrial park which shall initially begin with about 10-15 acres shall have storage facilities, food processing factories, and offices for regulatory agencies.

“In executing this vision and roadmap, we would be partnering with domestic and international, private and public sector agencies involved in the Agricultural value chain. We are already in consultation with some of these agencies whose representatives are already on board and will be joining us at the vision unveiling ceremony on Friday 9th December, 2022”.

