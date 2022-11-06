Ladi Adebutu

By Miftaudeen Raji

Governorship candidate of the the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Ogun state, Hon. Ladi Adebutu has asked the Governor Nyesom Wike of River state and others aggrieved PDP governors to leave and form another party if they are not ready to accept Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the party.

Adebutu made this assertion while addressing non-indigene residents in Ogun at a gathering in Abeokuta during the weekend.

He stated that those who could not abide by the decision of a party are free to leave or form their own party.

In a veiled reference to the governors, Wike of Rivers, Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Sam Ortom of Benue, Adebutu said, “Unlike those that don’t understand that the party is supreme, that Iyorchia Ayu is our ‘oga,’ they don’t recognize that he has the power to hire and fire, we accept his leadership.

“By the Supreme Court judgements severally pronounced, those that don’t like your party has a few choices, they can either abide, go and form their own party or get out! We have chosen to abide by and obey Ayu’s dictates.

“We agree he is our chairman. We agree that Hon. Sikirulahi Ogundele is our leader in Ogun and he is representing Iyorchia Ayu. We agree to submit ourselves to the National Working Committee of the party. Those that don’t abide should go and form their own party,” he said.

While addressing Igbo, Hausa, Igede, Ijaw, Idoma supporters of Atiku in the state, Adebutu maintained that Nigerians remain one big family regardless of tribe or religion.

He said, “We are one Nigeria because we are one family speaking different languages, but we are happy together. May we continue to live together as one family and be happy.

“We are happy that we have somebody joining us together, His Excellency, Waziri Atiku Abubakar. It is not in dispute that he is our leader and we shall all work hard to make him the president of Nigeria. He is the unifier. We have a duty to do him proud and do ourselves proud. We must continue to promote his ideologies,” Adebutu said.

Recalls that Wike and four other governors of the PDP have insisted that Ayu should resign as the chairman of the party or they would not support the presidential candidacy of Atiku Abubakar.

They claimed that Ayu had promised that he would resign his position if a northerner emerged as the presidential candidate of the PDP.

After Atiku emerged winner of the PDP primary in May, Wike and his supporters have insisted that Ayu resign. Efforts to reconcile them hit the brick walls.

