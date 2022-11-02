By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City

TEN unidentified corpses have been discovered between Ibillo-Lampese along the Lagos-Abuja Road in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was gathered that some of the bodies were reportedly discovered by farmers on their way to the farm.

The farmers, according to a resident, alerted members of the vigilante group, who combed the area and discovered more bodies numbering 10.

The resident added that the police were contacted and with support from the medical personnel at the General Hospital, Ibillo, the bodies were evacuated to the morgue.

He said: “This morning (Tuesday), I got a call that our farmers, who were going to the farm saw some dead bodies by the sides of the road.

“I rushed there and found out that it was true. Immediately we got in touch with the police and eventually, we found 10 dead bodies.

“The corpses seem to be fresh because blood was coming out of the mouths of about two or three but there were no signs of gunshots because the police, who came tried to check for signs of gunshots, which they didn’t find.

“With the General Hospital in Ibillo, the police, civil defence and hunters, we removed the dead bodies from the bushes and deposited at the General Hospital in Ibillo.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident, but said an official statement would be released

“I just spoke to the DPO, Ibillo Division and he is going to send us detailed information and the police will react officially but he said they were 10 male bodies and no female found.”

