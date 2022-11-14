By Dayo Johnson

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, has kicked off tracking of 33 constituency projects execution in Ondo state.

The projects under scrutiny are those facilitated by some of Senators and House of Representatives members from the State.

Assistant Chief Superintendent Investigation, ICPC, who led the team to Ondo State, Osove Andrew, said that the exercise, which started at Ile-Oluji, Ikare-Akoko and Oka-Akoko in the South and North Senatorial districts of the state, was “to investigate fraudulent procurement practices in the award of contracts for the selected projects.

Osove, explained that the exercise was to ensure that all government funded projects are executed fully to their specifications and to make recoveries where the project costs are inflated by contractors or are poorly executed.

“The first project we visited at Ile-Oluji was an empowerment project. From the list, people that took the motorcycles were 124 and we can actually call them to ascertain, to make sure that they actually took delivery of the motorcycles.

“Also the second project we visited which was the construction of fence of Muslim Primary School Ilepa, Ikare-Akoko, we can see that the fencing is good. But the gate has two bridges which need to be addressed.”

“The third project, the construction of kilometres of road in Oka-Akoko is still under construction. One of the things that are of concern is that the contractor has over shot its expected date of completion. However, the agency supervising the project told us that he was remobilised to site last month and we are hoping that they will continue and complete the job.”

