BY OLUMIDE LAWAL

Many are still in utter shock and disbelief; others are yet to come to the reality of the devastating transition to glory of a great man of the people, an intellectual icon and a boardroom guru, known as Dr. Adewale Adesoji Adeeyo (OON). On October 14, 2021, he bade the world goodbye in Dubai in a blaze of glory. Adewale Adesoji Adeeyo went back to his Creator and was interred at Eternal home Cemetry, Km. 35, Oyo Road, Ibadan, having rekindled hope in many people. An exceptional and gifted human being. We were all deeply distressed at the funeral service. A sober gathering it was. Strain, etched on the faces of mourners.

And as well-wishers and associates gathered at his 76 Oduduwa Crescent, G.R.A. Ikeja residence, on October 14, 2022 to mark the first year anniversary of his glorious transition and cherish his fond memories, the magnetism of Dr. Adewale Adeeyo was yet to wane.

The outpouring of affection and respect for him at the occasion, was an evidence, that he fulfilled his pledge of unassailable service to mankind. Adewale Adeeyo, used his high public profile to draw attention to the plights of the under-priviledge. The great son of OLODOOBA and ALUSEKERE Compounds in Ede, Osun State, came, saw and was impactful on so many aspects of human endeavours. He traversed the universe like a colossus and excellently too. Sir Eyo, in good and bad times never lost his capacity to smile and laugh and inspire others with his warmth and humility.

Dr. Adewale Adeeyo kindness and love for all that crossed his path, remain our solace. And for that we thank him, Adewale Adeeyo unalloyed loyalty to causes he believed in, together with his sharpness of mind and high cerebral quality, continue to propel us to be of immense service to humanity, just as he was during his lifetime.

Sir Adewale Adeeyo, did a good work by sermonizing, that parents should do a good job of giving their children the affection, which nature demands to help them tremendously to be good citizens of the world. Dr. Adewale Adeeyo was an encyclopedia of raw knowledge and native intelligence in all ramifications. He was unique in all his undertakings, measured in styles and strides. His trouble-shooting skills that brought peace to many troubled homes, endeavours and relationships were exemplary and legendary. Mankind miss seeing his sartorial and elegant appearances in whatever apparels he chose to appear in. We miss your velvet and rich voice, from where intellectualism was dispensed with confidence at different fora. All he cared about was life more abundant for all, though he did not suffer fools gladly.

And here we come to another truth about ’Wale Adeeyo. For all the status, the glamour and applause he garnered, he was almost ‘childlike’ in his desire to do good to the genuinely down-trodden of the earth and release them from deep feelings of unworthiness. He saw himself first, as the son of Baba Aminu Adeeyo, that great Cocoa Merchant, who toiled in old Gold Coast (now Ghana) in the early 30s to make life meaningful for his children and acquaintance. Hence, his own resolve to always help others very readily.

Dr. Adewale Adesoji Adeeyo unique, dignified, irreplaceable, extra-ordinary and urbane personality, will never be extinguished from our minds. We give thanks to Almighty God, for those qualities and strength that endeared Adewale Adeeyo to us during his lifetime. Guide Adewale Adeeyo family, oh thou great Redeemer. May flights of Angels continue to sing his soul in his rest.

He was a man who did not tolerate half-measures in getting things done in orderly manner and transparently Sir Adewale Adeeyo was extremely sympathetic to the cause of promoting the educational advancement of indigent but brilliant students. His refrain was; “give education to many and you build a solid nation”. A loyal person to his friends, associates, family members and a genuine crusader, who did a great deal for others without expecting anything in return. To promote his religion, Islam, he wrote on weekly basis in the VANGUARD Newspapers, a small column known as BARKA JUMAT.

He ended up his earthy sojourn as the Chairman of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and made a very good show of it. He shone like a lone star in the sky. The media industry, where he was the Publisher of the defunct highly successful ANCHOR NEWSPAPER, the academic and corporate environment; the Islamic community and humanity generally, miss his sweet company and sound advocacy. Dr. Adewale Adeeyo, showed this writer true love and guidance.

I implore all of Dr. Adewale Adesoji Adeeyo well-wishers, to strive to establish a FOUNDATION in his honour to enable his worthy legacies thrive forever, including the completion of a mansion he was speedily putting up at Ede that was to be his retirement home. That gigantic edifice is a monument that should survive Dr. Adewale Adeeyo. He would be happy in his grave to see that done. Dr. Adewale Adeeyo was simply irreplaceable.

Sir Adewale Adeeyo as our rose, may you will ever grow in our hearts. You were the grace that placed itself where lives were torn apart. Now you belong to heaven and the starts spell out your name. Aljanat Fridau, grant him oh Allah SWT

Olumide Lawal wrote from Ailaka compound, Ede, Osun State

