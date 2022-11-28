..says 100 people will undertake dual education, training yearly

By Chinedu Adonu

An International organization, International Centre for Migration Policy and Development, ICMPD, on Saturday launched €4.5 million vocational training facility, known as centre of practical skills as well as GO-UNI European business Park at the Godfrey Okoye University, Uguwomu, Enugu.

The center was created to have a high and professional level of training where people can find skilled workers with sustainable knowledge who would become employers of people to minimize the migration of Nigerians to Europe as well as develop the economy of the country.

Speaking to journalists during a media facility tour, the Director General of ICMPD, Michael Spindelegger said that the aim of the initiative was to create prospect for the local population and to specifically attract Small and Medium sized Enterprise, SMEs, to Nigeria with it’s large and growing market of over 220 million people.

He stated that the business Park overcomes all the three major barriers that prevent setting up SMEs in Africa, adding that the infrastructure was in line with European standard, security assured and companies have access to skilled workers they trained in their own business.

“This unique combination of private entrepreneur involvement and skilled worker training will enable 100 people per year to undertake dual education and training to learn skilled trades and become plumbers, electricians and construction supervisors.

“The companies located in the business Park will be responsible for the practical training, while the theory will be taught by the centre of practical skills.

“The business Park was set up by private investors. However, the centre of practical skills is implemented by the International Centre for Migration Policy, ICMPD, in collaboration with private investors as well as the Australian Development Agency, ADA, while operational support is provided by the GIZ funded by the German government and Godfrey Okoye University is a local partner that provided the land for the site and certifies the education and training and provides opportunities for further professional improvement.

“Many European companies see the opportunities that exist in Africa markets. Usually, only the big ones dare to take the step. That is why we have created the conditions so that SMEs can also establish themselves in a secure and stable environment,” Spindelegger said.

He disclosed that many European companies are willing to contribute to the training of workers they will soon employ and as well participate in Nigeria’s growing and yet unpenetrated market of over 220 million people, adding that they would expand the training program from 2024 to include, building services, IT, food processing, textile and tourism.

“There are also plans to open a start-up centre in 2025, which will help people to become self employed and start their own business. The companies that have set up business here include the pipe systems producer, KE KELIT, construction company, Elite Bau, installation engineers, Elektro MERL and the baking company, Gragger,” Spindelegger disclosed.

Speaking during the commissioning, the Vice Chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University, VC, Prof Christian Anieke, who expressed satisfaction with Centre said, “the Park is one of our ESME projects (Eco-social Mark Economy), which includes our Centre of Practical Skills, CoPS, and Start-Up Project.

“Godfrey Okoye University sees its GO University-European Business Park as an unambiguous expression of its connectivity to the world of industry, which the university started pursuing by hosting the first ever town-and- gown assembly in a Nigerian university.

“Today our business park has become a reality. Some of the industries have already started their operations and businesses here. Global players like Kekelit is already here. With our huge business park under the directorship of Mr. Andreas Gebauer, Godfrey Okoye University has become the first university to attract big European companies in its business park, thus making us a university that is deeply connected with the world of industry”.

