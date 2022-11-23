…Reaffirms commitment to customers

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE management of Ibom Air company yesterday announced the arrival of two new Airbus A320-200 aircraft to the fleet of the Akwa Ibom State government owned Airline.

The Chief Operating Officer, of Ibom Air, Mr George Uriesi, announced this yesterday in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, the State capital ahead of the inauguration.

Uriesi in the statement, which was signed by the General Manager, Marketing and Communication, Ibom Air, Aniekan Essienette, disclosed that the aircraft, which arrived over the weekend, were procured from GetJet Airlines UAB, a European aircraft leasing company, on a one year wet-lease agreement.

He also disclosed that the deliveries of Ibom Air’s ten brand new A220-300s were scheduled to begin in the second half of the year, 2023.

His words: “Ibom Airlines Limited (Ibom Air) has welcomed two Airbus A320-200 aircraft as additions to her fleet. The aircraft, which arrived over the weekend, were procured from GetJet Airlines UAB (operating as GETJET), a European aircraft leasing company, on a one year wet-lease agreement.

“The wet-lease agreement is a stop-gap measure undertaken to meet current demands and accommodate growth, while awaiting the deliveries of our ten brand new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, an order that was firmed up in November 2021 at the Dubai Airshow.

“With this new capacity coming on board, we are delighted to inform our passengers that we have increased our offerings, providing more frequencies for their convenience.

“The Uyo-Lagos and Uyo-Abuja route now have three frequencies every weekday, while our passengers between Lagos and Abuja will have seven frequencies to choose from both ways, every weekday”.

“These new flight schedules will commence effective from the 23rd of November, in time to meet the demand of the holiday season. Passengers will be able to access these services on the Ibom Air website at www.ibomair.com, and all our sales channels.

“The deliveries of Ibom Air’s ten brand new A220-300s are scheduled to begin in the second half of 2023”

