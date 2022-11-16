By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Attorney- General and Commissioner for justice Akwa Ibom State, Mr Essien Udom, SAN, yesterday said the idea of Ibom Air was conceived and executed by the incumbent Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel.

Udom made the assertion in a statement on Tuesday in Uyo while reacting to a short video, being circulated on WhatsApp groups and social media platforms, where one Akan Udofia claimed that the idea of setting up Ibom Air was his.

He stressed that it became necessary to notify Akwa Ibom citizens and the public that Udofia who had in the past also claimed that some of the aircrafts in the fleet of Ibom Air belonged to him, has no proprietary interest whatsoever in any of the aircrafts in the fleet.

His words,”It has been brought to the notice of the office of the Attorney General that one Akan Udofia claims in a short video, circulated on WhatsApp groups and social media platforms that the idea of setting up of Ibom Air was his.

“The said Akan Udofia, we are told had in the past also claimed that some of the aircrafts in the fleet of Ibom Air belonged to him.

“It is necessary to notify the general public and Akwa Ibom state citizens in particular that Mr Akan Udofia has no proprietary interest whatsoever in any of the aircrafts in the fleet of Ibom Air. All the aircrafts in the fleet were acquired directly by the airline.

“The idea of Ibom Air was conceived and executed by His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel who worked with aviation consultants led by Captain Mfon Udom to birth and sustain the operations of the airline to this day.

” The Airline is owned 100% by Akwa Ibom State. Any claim contrary to the above is false and fraudulent and this office will not hesitate to file appropriate sanctions against the perpetrators”

