By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—Akwa Ibom State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Essien Udom, yesterday, said the idea of Ibom Air was conceived and executed by Governor Udom Emmanuel of the state.

Udom, in a statement in Uyo, while reacting to a short video, being circulated on WhatsApp groups and social media platforms, where one Akan Udofia claimed that the idea of setting up Ibom Air was his, stressed that it became necessary to notify Akwa Ibom citizens and the public that Udofia, who had in the past also claimed that some of the aircraft in the fleet of Ibom Air belonged to him, has no proprietary interest whatsoever in any of the aircraft in the fleet.

His words, “It has been brought to the notice of the office of the Attorney General that one Akan Udofia claims in a short video, circulated on WhatsApp groups and social media platforms that the idea of setting up of Ibom Air was his.

“The said Akan Udofia, we are told had in the past also claimed that some of the aircraft in the fleet of Ibom Air belonged to him.”

