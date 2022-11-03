By Steve Oko

The governorship candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State, Professor Uche Ikonne, has declared that he would not be a stooge to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu if elected, contrary to “sponsored propaganda” in some quarters.

Professor Ikonne made the declaration while inaugurating his campaign council in Umuahia North Local Government Area, saying that those speculating that he would be a puppet were out to blackmail him.

He noted that his performance as the Vice Chancellor, Abia State University Uturu, did not in anyway suggest that he would be a stooge.

The governorship hopeful debunked rumours that the incumbent Gov. Ikpeazu ” anointed him to remote-control him”.

” It’s not true that I was anointed to be teleguided; what is true is that the Governor believes in my ability to advance governance in the state.”

Professor Ikonne further said that Abia workers would not be owed under his watch as Governor just as ABSU staff were never owed while he held sway until the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am a proud man, the most equipped governorship candidate. I’m not a person who will owe civil servants or pensioners”, Ikonne boasted.

Speaking earlier, the Spokesman of his Campaign Council, Chief Uche Aguoru, described Ikonne as experienced and fully prepared to deliver.

He said that Ikonne’s swelling support across the state was due to his antecedents as a tested and trusted hand who would not disappoint the people.

