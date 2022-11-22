By Emma Amaize

The governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Delta State, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has revealed that he would breathe new life into industries that collapsed in the state, bring back those that fled and attract new ones, if elected in 2023.

Gbagi, a former Minister of State for Education, speaking at an interactive session with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Asaba, the state capital, said: “What do we need to do, sir? It is to bring back our industries; it is to bring back the glory of what Delta state stood for. Shell has talked to me they will come back to Delta state if I become governor”

“Why? Because they know that, nobody can get me to do what is wrong, no matter how juicy and how good it is.

“The solution to Delta state is to emancipate all our youths from the street. From day one, I will put computers in all the local government areas to register all our unemployed youths and I will start paying them N30, 000.”

“In the computerization of your membership as unemployed youth, they would have told me what they want to do, within the maximum of three months, the payment will stop and I would have given them a job in their skills.

“Once all those youths are engaged, it is a win-win situation and your economy would have rolled. If you gainfully engage 92 percent of your citizenry, you are done.

“You need someone, who is conversant with the enormity of the problems besieging this state today.

“You will have to understand it for you to get it right; you must have an entrepreneurial mind for you to know what to do.

“If not aggressively tackled from 2023, this state will not be there for all of us, and we will suffer it for another eight years.

“Oghara in Ethiope West local government area was housing the biggest oil company, Mobil, in the whole of the South-South. From Oghara to Jesse Junction, there were over nine limited liability companies, internationally recognized all over the world.

“Coming to Sapele, in Sapele local government area, there are over 22 limited liability companies that are recognized worldwide. These companies and areas are dead. Delta state was more important and better in industrialization and in business than Lagos.

“Ninety-two percent of the reasons these companies left and are dead, today, are because of lack of character and integrity in governance. Investors all over the world will come to a place where they see as safe and secure.

“Because of this, Shell pulled out of Delta state to another South-South state. They saw character and integrity there; they did not see it here. Delta state is fatherless just as it is motherless. The way they structured Delta state, character was the basis,” he asserted.

Gbagi warned that the state would face economic disaster for another eight years, if the people make the blunder of electing a man short of entrepreneurial brainpower as governor in 2023.

