Business activities and vehicular movements were halted on Friday in Benin, following the huge crowd that thronged the various streets to welcome the presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

Addressing party supporters at the Baptist Convention Ground, venue of Labour Party’s Presidential rally, Obi promised to rebuild the country if elected.

He assured the people, particularly youths and women, of his commitment towards securing the nation for the overall interest of the people.

Obi further assured that if elected President of Nigeria, the people would no longer go to bed hungry.

“We will stop people from looting the nation’s treasury.

“Is about you (referring to the youths), with you, we will take back this country.

“Labour Party will stop nepotism, that is my commitment,” Obi said

Earlier, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, told Obi that his reputation preceded him.

The Oba made the remark when he received the LP presidential candidate and his running mate, Yusuf Datti, in his palace in Benin

Obi, who got barrage of questions from the ruler, said he read that a parcel of land was given to him and he turned the offer down and that he should confirm if that information was true.

Ewuare further told him that there were a lot of temptations in office and asked if he could resist them and remain clean?

The ruler further said that there had been a lot of arguments about his popularity.

He said it was believed that Obi was only popular on the social media, while some said otherwise, adding that he had tried to find out from both the old and the young and that what he saw was quite amazing.

The traditional ruler maintained that the Benin throne, right from time immemorial, had remained apolitical as he was the father to all.

He said the throne was interested in the one who had the interest of Nigerians at heart, one who could make life meaningful for all.

Responding to the Oba’s questions, Obi said it was true that he actually returned the land given to him.

On the question of resisting temptations that are associated with the office, Obi said he and his running mate would do all in their powers to resist and fight corruption in the country.

Earlier, Obi said he was in his palace with his team to seek for his blessings as he embarked on his campaign.

He said the forthcoming elections should not be based on religion and ethnic sentiments, but on competency and one who could deliver to Nigerians the dividends of democracy.

Obi assured that if elected, his government would leverage on the country’s population and vast lands to boost the nation’s Gross Domestic Product and make life better for Nigerians.

RELATED NEWS