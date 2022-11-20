By Jimitota Onoyume







Warri: Presidential candidate of the All Progressives, APC, Chief Ahmed Bola Tinubu has assured that he would deliver on his campaign promises when elected as president of the country next year .



Giving the assurance yesterday at a rally of his party in Warri, Delta state, Tinubu lamented the deplorable state of Warri, adding that he would work with his governorship candidate , Senator Ovie OmoAgege to address challenges of underdevelopment in the state.



Drumming up support for election of Senator OmoAgege as governor of the state he said the Delta steel company in the state was not for sale, adding that he would ensure the dreams and aspirations of people of the state were achieved in his government.





“I will fulfill the promises made to you. Your dreams will be realized. Warri is going down. They don’t know the way, the knowledge, the road to development. We know the way .



“Go to Lagos and see record of development and prosperity. I am here, hope is here , prosperity is here .”





He said his government would work with OmoAgege as governor to create opportunities for development for the people of the state.



“You answered the Senate President that OmoAgege is the next governor. He will work with me , the next president to bring development. OmoAgege represents renewed hope. Your steel industry, is not for sale, they are for developments”



Earlier national chairman of the party, Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi , handed over the party’s flag to Senator OmoAgege as the standard bearer of the party in the state.



The national Chairman who was represented by the Deputy National Chairman, Chief Emma Eneukwu also called on the people to vote for all candidates of the party in the state.



Senator OmoAgege in his speech earlier ,.challenged the Delta state government led by governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to account for funds that accrued to the state from the thirteen percent derivation fund, internally generated revenue, stressing that the government had failed to meet the aspirations of the people..



Continuing, he said Warri had become the capital of slum and Keke economy in the country because of the alleged failure of the state government to create jobs.



He said he would replicate his success in the Senate across the state when elected governor.



” Our people have decided to reject Okowa. We want to change the narrative that is why I Ovie OmoAgege formally put myself forward for the office of governor of the state . I have served the state in various capacity and at the Senate. I will put all my experience to bring development to our state .



“As senator I have taken development to Delta central, Agbor, Ndokwa, Ijaw, Koko. We need to elect Tinubu , he will give us our due. He will help us reactivate Warri, Koko ports. I can make commitment ,he will revisit the privatization of Delta steel company.”



Senate President Ahmed Lawal, former National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomole,.wife of Tinubu, were among those who called on Deltans to vote for the party at the general polls.



Governor Hope Uzodima of Imo state , governor of Plateau state , Simon Lalong were among dignitaries of the party present.

