Odii

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ebonyi State, in the 2023 general election, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii has said that his administration would deploy the use of technology, instead of the South East Security outfit code-named Ebubeagu, in the fight against crimes and criminality in the State.

Recall that Ebubeagu security outfit had been accused of causing harm and pain to the citizens of the State, through their various operations across the State.

According to him, no amount of intimidation by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, will hinder Ebonyi people from casting their votes for the PDP in the 2023 general election.

“No matter the amount of intimidation will stop Ebonyi people from voting PDP in 2023 general election. Ebonyi is PDP and PDP is Ebonyi State. I will deploy technology instead of Ebubeagu in the fight against crimes and criminality.”

Odii who stated this during the 25 years Anniversary celebration/ Dedication of Emmanuel Church Azuiyiokwu of the Diocese of Abakaliki (Anglican Communion) in the State, called on voters to focus on the antecedents of every candidate, rather than their campaign promises.

He said: “As a Governor, there will be free education. As a governor, I will deploy technology instead of Ebubeagu. As a governor, the civil servants will go home smiling every month.”

The PDP governorship candidate who expressed dissatisfaction over the poverty state of most Ebonyi people added that one of the key objectives of his government, if he wins the 2023 governorship election, would be to harness the rich natural endowment of the State for the betterment of Ebonyi people.

“As a Governor, our children will be in school and their parents will not know that their children are in school. I’m in the House of God and this is not where you make empty promises. The pedigree or antecedent of the person that wants to be Governor matters a lot. Vote for somebody who has the fear of God.”

In his message, His Lordship, Rt. Rev. Monday Nkwoagu, Bishop, Diocese of Abakaliki, the Clergy admonished Christians to live a life that pleases God always.

