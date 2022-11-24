Ex-BBNaija housemate, Pere Egbi

By Ada Osadebe

Ex-Big Brother Naija’s “Shine Ya Eye” housemate, Pere Egbi popularly known has General Pere, has disclosed one very essential thing he intends to do before departing from the planet.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Pere expressed his excitement about the possibility of one day giving a sermon in front of tens of millions of people.

He said standing on the pulpit one day was the last thing he wanted to do before leaving this world.

He wrote, “Forget this celebrity BS, I’m gonna stand on the pulpit someday and I’d preach the gospel to tens of millions.

“It’s my dream. The one last thing I have to do before leaving earth.”

Forget this celebrity BS, I’m gonna stand on the pulpit someday and I’d preach the gospel to tens of millions. It’s my dream. The one last thing I have to do before leaving earth. — Pere Egbi ✊🏾 (@PereEgbi) November 23, 2022

