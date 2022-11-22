Asekutu

Koko — Chairman, Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State, Hon Smart Yomi Asekutu has denied media report alleging that he was attacked by Councilors over missing council funds.

Denying the alleged attack in a chat with Pressmen, Asekutu called the allegation as baseless, false and unfounded.

He also denied the allegation that he hardly visits Koko, the council headquarters except when federal allocation arrive and the allegation of diverting N25 million naira recently given to him by the state government to purchase a waste truck and that he attempted to divert one N144 million council recently received from the federal government under the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Program known as ‘SURE-P’.

“This is campaign period, I am hardly in my office, and as a party man, I am expected to be among the campaign train on days slated for Campaign, apart from that, I am always in my office, attending to issues.

” My Councilors had issues that needed clarification and they came to meet me. I spoke to the leaders of the legislative arm and that was all”

He explained further that the Delta State Government, had approved two million naira for Constituency Projects for Councilors, across all the Local Government Area in the State and as the council Chairman, he decided to add a million naira to the sum.

“The first set of Councilors have received theirs, and the second batch will get theirs soon, this is because the cash was in batches” he added.

The Chairman went on that, even when the money was yet to be released from the state pulse, he has to use from the Council treasury, pending the release.

“When the money was eventually released from the State Government, the Councillors came up with the claim that it was their money, but I explained to them that the Council used it to replace the money earlier given to them.

“This was what brought the disagreement. But when the leadership of the legislative arm visited me, they were satisfied with my explanation and they left only for other Councilors who perhaps, were not satisfied with what their leaders told them, came to me on Sunday to verify” he added.

On the claim of not buying refuse disposal truck; the council boss said that his Local Government, Warri South West and Burutu were exempted from buying the refuse disposal truck because they were basically reverine area.

He said they were asked to use the money to clear water hycinth from the water ways to ease navigation by boats and to reduce flooding, adding that the 144 million naira released by the Federal Government for Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Program known as SURE-P fund is still in the council’s account and it will be used for people oriented projects.

