By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Skales has shared a disturbing snippet from a diss track he recorded giving more information about the passing of his mum and his marriage.

Recall the rapper who lost his mother last week, in a deleted message dragged his wife Precious for taking to her Instastories to mourn his mum, over claims in his word” she was only doing things for the gram.”

The rapper earlier this week on his page had also advised people to ensure they don’t get married to a heartless person.

The short song was released on his Instagram story. Part of the lyric gives light to the passing of the Mother, who he calls his queen, while some lyrics spoke about him being married to the devil.

Read also: ‘ It took me a while to recover’ — Skales wife mourns mother-in-law

The song lyric says,

“Rest in peace to Mama John. I never scared I’m a mama’s son.

“Never thought I’ll be married to the devil, my life is a movie, that shit is on another level

“Ain’t no much to discuss, it’s too much to bear I’m just filled with disgust. Lost my Queen to the evil of this cold world, now it’s just me alone against the whole world.

“Disappointed by the one I called fam. This shit wasn’t no love, it was all for the gram. How can you be so insensitive, you could have saved my mama’s life you were ten minutes away from the crib.

“I’m in my feelings and I really don’t know how to act. You said it was better for worse, but you didn’t have my back.”

RELATED NEWS