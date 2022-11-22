By Emmanuel Iheaka

Nigerian entrepreneur and comedian, Young Obasi Joseph, popularly known as ‘Cruise With Joe’ has said he is determined to further project the Igbo culture to the world.

This he said he will do through film making and other media works.

In a chat in Owerri, Imo State capital, Tuesday, Joseph disclosed he was working towards making movies promoting the Igbo culture that will be streamed in international channels.

The entertainer stated that he has undergone some harrowing experiences and has therefore decided to make his voice count towards making the society better.

Joseph submitted that film making and anchoring television shows have always been his first love.

The entrepreneur who runs a restaurant, however, insisted that the food business will not be relegated for the screen.

“I have always had a thing for the screen. I see myself featuring in movies that will be streamed in Netflix, projecting the Igbo culture to the global stage.

“I’m not stopping on the way, it’s a dream that has to be realized”, he stated.

