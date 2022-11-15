By Ada Osadebe

Afrobeats singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade popularly known as Mr Eazi, has revealed that he wants only Styl-Plus and 2Baba to perform at his wedding.

Mr Eazi had earlier revealed in a recent interview with Susan Pwajok, that he was already engaged two weeks before the information hit the public domain, further adding that he could be married and no one would know.

However, the music star spoke about his wedding plans to his fiancee, Temi Otedola in a Twitter post on Monday.

He said his first choice of artistes at his wedding would be the Nigerian R&B musical group before he then included 2Baba.

“Abeg na only Style Plus I want for my wedding.

“Okay sorry and 2Baba, too,” he wrote

