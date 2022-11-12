The duties of a songwriter are applicable to being enrolled in an institution in that there is a lot of socializing but also a bunch of taking classes to learn how to write a good song. Quincy Chukwuebuka Opara also called Badman Q has turned his ideas into songs over the years, the feeling like there was so much he wanted to learn and so much he needed to get done. As a result, he emphasized that there was no substitute for hard work in this field and that sometimes we are motivated by celebrity and glitter.

As a result, those are erroneous reasons. Badman Q is a fashion model, singer, and songwriter. He worked as a songwriter for the Mavins and has penned songs for a myriad top musicians in the industry. His goals include large partnerships with major artists. As a result, he wishes to establish a music school where children can memorize and evolve their harmonious aptitudes. He aspires to receive multiple prizes and distinctions for his music, including a Grammy. Badman Q also intends to broaden his horizons in entertainment beyond music.

As a result, he believes that one of the most difficult tasks for any emerging artist is finding a large budget to compete in this already oversaturated talent-driven market. Conversely, when asked if he had ever experienced any sort of disappointment about his career as a songwriter, he made us know that there is so much rejection in this industry.

“Before a song can get to the fans, the artist and the label have to decide if they like it. It could get shut down at any level, and it’s a real it’s seen as a motivation to keep pushing my limits and testing the elasticity of my comfort zone” he stated.

