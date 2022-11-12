Blaqponez

By Ada Osadede

Nigerian rapper, Emeka Akumefule, known professionally as Blaqbonez, has revealed why he stopped watching people’s Instagram and Snapchat stories four years ago.

Recall Blaqbonez recently dropped his sophomore album, ‘Young Preacher’.

Read also:

Watch Tiwa Savage’s video for new song, ‘Loaded’ ft. Asake

Nicki Minaj condoles with Davido, Chioma over son’s death

The rapper made it known on his Twitter page on Friday that he stopped checking people’s stories because it always made him feel less of himself, noting that they always seemed to have a perfect life.

He added he still cultivates the habit of not viewing people’s stories up to this moment.

He wrote, “Four years ago I stopped watching people’s IG and Snapchat stories because it always made me feel less of myself.

“People always seemed to have this perfect life. I told myself I won’t let them tension me. I still don’t watch people’s stories.” #AskBlaqbonez.

RELATED NEWS