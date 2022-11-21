Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Monday, said his administration remained transparent and accountable in managing the state’s resources.

The governor stated this when he received members of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji Study Group, at the Government House, Lokoja.

Bello said he remained transparent in managing the state’s resources by opening up the books of income and expenditure to the people.

According to him, people are able to trace government expenditure to his activities, through transparent allocation of state resources, making them better informed of the happenings.

Bello emphasised that he had been able to manage the state resources equitably; reason for his administration’s giant strides.

The governor said he had reduced youths restiveness by bringing-in a large poll of younger generation of youths and women into his administration, which had helped greatly in reducing tension and acrimony.

He reaffirmed his commitment to be sincere in leadership, with no pecuniary interest other than the people, and assured that his administration would leave the state better than he met it in 2016.

He noted that he inherited a state largely divided along ethnic and other mundane lines but the people were now more united than ever.

He said his administration had dealt a heavy blow on insecurity and other maladministration associated with governance.

The governor described the team’s visit to Kogi as timely and very important, saying it was a better place to learn, particularly with a lot of human and natural resources that abound the state,

Earlier, Air Vice Marshall Oluwarotimi Tuwase, Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji, said the team was in Kogi to have a first hand information about the state.

He said the team wanted to know about the state’s economic growth, income, employment status, poverty, inequality, riches, agriculture and the overall transformation.

The commandant commended the governor’s efforts toward the advancement of the socio economic development of the people.

He said the theme of the study tour, ”Youths Unemployment and National Security in Nigeria”, would enable the team to make recommendations as it related to youths empowerment.

He particularly praised the achievements of the governor on youths employment, education, health, agriculture, funding governance, infrastructure, human capital development, entrepreneurship, youths engagement and security.

He described the feat as what made the state a place for learning by the study team.

He said the college was established to train members of the armed forces, particularly the middle class.

He added that the tour was aimed at preparing the officers toward handling greater tasks and to familiarise the students with socio economic issues affecting the state.

He stressed that the tour would also expose the students to the realities on ground and compare with what they had been told about the state.

This, he said, would enable the students to understand the challenges of the state compared to other states and in writing their research paper toward ensuring adequate security in the state.

He sympathised with the state over the recent flood, and commended the governor’s efforts that ensured quick response in mitigating the effect. (NAN)

