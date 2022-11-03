.says naira redesign has punctured, exposed political moneybag’s agenda

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Senatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the Southern Senatorial District of Cross River , Hon Daniel Asuquo has again reiterated that he remained the authentic candidate of the party seeking to occupy the seat at the National Assembly.

Hon Daniel Asuquo who currently represents Akampka/Biase Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, said any attempt by opposition to change his candidature through the back door would be resisted.

While commending the Central Bank’s policy on redesigning of the naira , he stressed that it has punctured the plans of “money bags” in politics who had concluded arrangements to buy votes from the masses.

Asuquo who made this known while briefing newsmen at the Ernest Etim Bassey Press Centre , Calabar , Thursday, said that he believe in the masses because they are the real owners of the mandate and only the leaders they want will emerge in 2023.

Shedding light on his position in the Senatorial race, he said that they had filed for a stay of execution and has also gone for appeal, so he remains the authentic LP candidate.

“I was never a candidate of another party at any given time neither have I fallen short in any part of Nigeria’s constitution or the electoral laws, so I am on the side of the law, I was only an aspirant in PDP, not a candidate of any party, except LP

“So I remain the candidate of Labour party as far as the Senatorial race is concerned. I have discussed with our presidential candidate and other stakeholders of the party , we are not satisfied with the judgement, and that is why we have gone to challenge it,” he said.

On the Naira redesign, he lauded CBN and Federal government for the initiative and added that it has deflated plans of money bags in politics.

According to him , many politicians who had perfected plans to buy votes with huge sums of money have been seriously disappointed as it has not only unsettled them but has also punctured their agenda.

He maintained that they will have no choice than to begin to bring out the cash wherever they were stacked

Asuquo said “As a person, I wholeheartedly support the Central Bank of Nigeria’s plan to redesign some denominations of our currency

“Let us see where these moneybags will bring out money from, they buy votes and in the end the people will never see them again until after four years.

“The policy has punctured vote buying ,a lot of people believe that politicans should buy votes , that mentally has to change , don’t sell your votes.

” L P is against selling of votes , that is what Obi means by No shishi , but when it comes to logistics , we are spending money .

“He never said he won’t expend money on logistics: printing of posters, banners , flyers , transportation and more, but no shishi means no vote buying,” he said

